Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 12:45 pm

Migos: 'Stir Fry' Lyrics, Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Migos: 'Stir Fry' Lyrics, Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Migos are back with a brand new single called “Stir Fry,” which you can listen to right here!

The Grammy Award-nominated troupe released their latest single and announced their upcoming studio album, Culture II, on Wednesday (December 20).

The latest track by Quavo, Offset and Takeoff follows Billboard Hot 100 hit “MotorSport” with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The heavily food-themed song was cooked up alongside Pharrell Williams in the studio.

Listen to “Stir Fry” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics!
Credit: UMG Recordings; Photos: Getty Images
