Migos: 'Stir Fry' Lyrics, Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Migos are back with a brand new single called “Stir Fry,” which you can listen to right here!

The Grammy Award-nominated troupe released their latest single and announced their upcoming studio album, Culture II, on Wednesday (December 20).

The latest track by Quavo, Offset and Takeoff follows Billboard Hot 100 hit “MotorSport” with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

The heavily food-themed song was cooked up alongside Pharrell Williams in the studio.

Listen to “Stir Fry” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

