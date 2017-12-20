Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 5:28 pm

Miley Cyrus Gives a Glimpse Into Her Life in New Converse Commercial (Video)

Miley Cyrus Gives a Glimpse Into Her Life in New Converse Commercial (Video)

Miley Cyrus is giving fans a sneak peek into her daily life in her new commercial for Converse (which we saw her shooting back in November).

In it, the 25-year-old “Malibu” singer rocks different pairs of Chucks in various settings.

“Chucks have always been a part of who I am,” she says, “but who I am is always changing. No one stays the same. … When I’m in my Chucks, no matter where I am or what I’m doing, I always feel like me.”

The video features Miley making a scrapbook, sitting on a tractor on a farm, walking on the beach, hanging out inside a recording studio, stepping in a huge wad of gum, getting muddy in the back of a pick-up truck, and more!

Watch below.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

