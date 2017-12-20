Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 6:55 pm

Netflix Series 'Dark' Renewed for Second Season

The new Netflix series Dark has been renewed for a second season on the streaming service!

The series is one of the most watched Netflix shows to be entirely non-English.

Dark, a family saga with a supernatural twist, is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.

“When we first heard about Dark, we realized very early on that we hadn’t seen anything like this show before — in Germany or anywhere else in the world. Dark is a testament that great storytelling transcends geography. We’re excited that our members around the globe are captivated by the mysterious world of Winden, and will now be able to continue to see how the story unfolds,” said Kelly Luegenbiehl, vp international originals for Netflix.

Congrats to the team behind Dark on the renewal!
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Dark, Netflix

