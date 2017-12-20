Niall Horan Thinks He Used to be the 'Worst Dressed Man on the Planet'

Niall Horan looks so handsome in a shot from his photo shoot with Esquire!

Here’s what the 24-year-old musician had to share with the mag:

On his response to online haters: “Back in the day it used to be that you’d read stuff and be like, ‘Aw, is that what they think of me?’ But the way the world turns is you can do no right, so I’ve just gone past the point of caring. Apparently all these people who are writing to you are perfect, so they have every right to say that to you. So they can go f**k themselves.”

On his style while in One Direction: “A while ago I was probably the worst dressed man on the planet. Obviously some people can pull it off, and some people can’t. I happen to be one of those people that can’t. But I was 16 and 17, so you kind of let yourself get away with that.”

On his fashion influences: “I guess what I’m saying is kind of classic. Classic American rock. They did it pretty good back in the day­, the ‘70s and ‘80s. Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty and bands like The Eagles, they always looked really cool and really suited to that time. And I think that time in fashion is coming back again.”

