Norah Jones Teams Up with Addison Agen for 'The Voice' Finale Performance (Video)

Norah Jones hits the stage to perform alongside contestant Addison Agen during the season finale of The Voice on Tuesday (December 19) in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-winning singer performed her classic song “Don’t Know Why” with Addison, who was on Adam Levine‘s team this season.

Addison was the youngest contestant going into the finals at just 16-years-old.

We expect that she is going to be working with Adam for many years down the road, so expect to hear some music from her in the future!



Addison Agen and Norah Jones – Finale: “Don’t Know Why”