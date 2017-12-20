Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez & Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 12:12 am

Norah Jones Teams Up with Addison Agen for 'The Voice' Finale Performance (Video)

Norah Jones Teams Up with Addison Agen for 'The Voice' Finale Performance (Video)

Norah Jones hits the stage to perform alongside contestant Addison Agen during the season finale of The Voice on Tuesday (December 19) in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-winning singer performed her classic song “Don’t Know Why” with Addison, who was on Adam Levine‘s team this season.

WHO WON THE VOICE? Click here to meet the winner!

Addison was the youngest contestant going into the finals at just 16-years-old.

We expect that she is going to be working with Adam for many years down the road, so expect to hear some music from her in the future!


Addison Agen and Norah Jones – Finale: “Don’t Know Why”
Just Jared on Facebook
norah jones addison agen the voice finale performance 01
norah jones addison agen the voice finale performance 02
norah jones addison agen the voice finale performance 03
norah jones addison agen the voice finale performance 04
norah jones addison agen the voice finale performance 05

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Addison Agen, Norah Jones, The Voice

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr