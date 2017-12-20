Olivia Wilde Gets Cozy at Lingua Franca x La Ligne PJ Party Celebration!

Olivia Wilde gets cozy in bed while posing for photographs at the Lingua Franca x La Ligne PJ Launch Party Celebration held at The Bowery Hotel on Tuesday (December 19) in New York City.

The 33-year-old Drinking Buddies actress was joined by Athena Calderone and Hilary Rhoda at the event celebrating La Ligne and Lingua Franca‘s collaboration.

The limited edition collection of custom embroidered pajamas and travel sets (eye mask and travel pillow) includes La Ligne’s previously sold-out Bonne Nuit pajamas embroidered with the phrases “it was all a dream…” and “give me the night” in Lingua Franca’s unique style.

You can catch Olivia next year starring in two films, Life Itself and A Vigilante.