Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry &amp; Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 2:36 pm

Olivia Wilde Gets Cozy at Lingua Franca x La Ligne PJ Party Celebration!

Olivia Wilde Gets Cozy at Lingua Franca x La Ligne PJ Party Celebration!

Olivia Wilde gets cozy in bed while posing for photographs at the Lingua Franca x La Ligne PJ Launch Party Celebration held at The Bowery Hotel on Tuesday (December 19) in New York City.

The 33-year-old Drinking Buddies actress was joined by Athena Calderone and Hilary Rhoda at the event celebrating La Ligne and Lingua Franca‘s collaboration.

The limited edition collection of custom embroidered pajamas and travel sets (eye mask and travel pillow) includes La Ligne’s previously sold-out Bonne Nuit pajamas embroidered with the phrases “it was all a dream…” and “give me the night” in Lingua Franca’s unique style.

You can catch Olivia next year starring in two films, Life Itself and A Vigilante.

Just Jared on Facebook
olivia wilde gets cozy at lingua franca x la ligne pj party celebration 01
olivia wilde gets cozy at lingua franca x la ligne pj party celebration 02
olivia wilde gets cozy at lingua franca x la ligne pj party celebration 03
olivia wilde gets cozy at lingua franca x la ligne pj party celebration 04
olivia wilde gets cozy at lingua franca x la ligne pj party celebration 05

Photos: Sunny Norton
Posted to: Hilary Rhoda, Olivia Wilde

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr