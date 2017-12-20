Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 7:41 pm

Presley Gerber Kisses Charlotte D'Alessio After Cayley King Split

Presley Gerber Kisses Charlotte D'Alessio After Cayley King Split

It looks like Presley Gerber has a new girlfriend!

The 18-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was spotted sharing a smooch with model Charlotte D’Alessio on Tuesday (December 19) in Malibu, Calif.

He recently broke up with model Cayley King, E! News reports.

Presley and Cayley King are no longer together,” a source told the outlet, adding that Presley and Charlotte are “casually dating,” as “Presley doesn’t want to be tied down and in a serious relationship. He feels like he’s young and wants to have fun.”

The two reportedly met through Presley‘s younger sister Kaia Gerber.
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Cayley King, Charlotte D'Alessio, Presley Gerber

