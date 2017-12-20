Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Meghan Markle happily takes the passenger seat while her fiance Prince Harry takes control in the driver seat on Wednesday morning (December 20) in London, England.

The 36-year-old actress-activist and her 33-year-old royal fiance made their way to Buckingham Palace to attend a Christmas lunch for members of the Royal Family hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan and Harry were closely followed by Prince William and Duchess Kate who are also set to attend the annual lunch.

The happy couple have officially announced their wedding date