Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez & Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 8:00 am

Rachel Bilson Goes Makeup-Free While Christmas Shopping

Rachel Bilson Goes Makeup-Free While Christmas Shopping

Rachel Bilson makes her way into a grocery store to do some food shopping on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

The 36-year-old actress went makeup-free in a tan knit cardigan and jeans as she spent the afternoon shopping before heading to the park with her 3-year-old daughter Briar Rose.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bilson

Rachel recently took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her Christmas tree – which was picked out by Briar!

See the cute photo below!

When you let your three year old pick out the tree…..🎄

A post shared by @ rachelbilson on

Just Jared on Facebook
rachel bilson goes makeup free while christmas shopping 01
rachel bilson goes makeup free while christmas shopping 02
rachel bilson goes makeup free while christmas shopping 03
rachel bilson goes makeup free while christmas shopping 04
rachel bilson goes makeup free while christmas shopping 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Rachel Bilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr