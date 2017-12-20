Wed, 20 December 2017 at 8:00 am
Rachel Bilson Goes Makeup-Free While Christmas Shopping
Rachel Bilson makes her way into a grocery store to do some food shopping on Tuesday afternoon (December 19) in Toluca Lake, Calif.
The 36-year-old actress went makeup-free in a tan knit cardigan and jeans as she spent the afternoon shopping before heading to the park with her 3-year-old daughter Briar Rose.
Rachel recently took to Instagram to share a cute photo of her Christmas tree – which was picked out by Briar!
