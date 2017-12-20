Top Stories
Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Catt Sadler Left E! News Over Pay Disparity with Jason Kennedy

Selena Gomez &amp; Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Selena Gomez & Mother Mandy Teefey Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 12:40 am

Rebel Wilson Sings Google Translate Versions of Holiday Songs with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Rebel Wilson Sings Google Translate Versions of Holiday Songs with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Rebel Wilson belts out a new holiday tune while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (December 19) in New York City.

We say “new” because the Pitch Perfect 3 actress was tasked with singing the “Google Translate” version of classic holiday songs. This added completely new lyrics set to the tune of songs like “Deck the Halls” and “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland.”

Rebel‘s new movie is hitting theaters this weekend and its the third and final installment in the beloved franchise, featuring a capella music.


Google Translate Holiday Songs with Rebel Wilson
Just Jared on Facebook
rebel wilson tonight show jimmy fallon 01
rebel wilson tonight show jimmy fallon 02
rebel wilson tonight show jimmy fallon 03
rebel wilson tonight show jimmy fallon 04
rebel wilson tonight show jimmy fallon 05

Photos: Getty, NBC
Posted to: Jimmy Fallon, Rebel Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Rob Lowe helped battle the California fires alongside firefighters - TMZ
  • Liam Payne went shirtless on stage at the 2017 Jingle Ball in Florida - Just Jared Jr
  • Dita Von Teese opens up about her failed marriage to Marilyn Manson - TooFab
  • Is The Office coming back?! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Find out why Harry Styles was cast in Dunkirk - Just Jared Jr