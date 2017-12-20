Rebel Wilson Sings Google Translate Versions of Holiday Songs with Jimmy Fallon - Watch Now!

Rebel Wilson belts out a new holiday tune while making an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (December 19) in New York City.

We say “new” because the Pitch Perfect 3 actress was tasked with singing the “Google Translate” version of classic holiday songs. This added completely new lyrics set to the tune of songs like “Deck the Halls” and “Walkin’ in a Winter Wonderland.”

Rebel‘s new movie is hitting theaters this weekend and its the third and final installment in the beloved franchise, featuring a capella music.



Google Translate Holiday Songs with Rebel Wilson