Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives a Glimpse at Son Jack!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are giving fans a glimpse at their almost six-month-old son Jack!

The 30-year-old model and actress took to her Instagram stories to share some cute family photos and videos on Wednesday (December 20) during their trip to Utah. You can check out screencaps in the gallery.

In one video, Jack is seen wearing his Ugg boots while getting some assistance to walk on the top of a couch. Rosie also shared a pic of her holding her little one while boarding a private jet. He’s getting so big already!

Rosie and Jason welcomed their baby boy on June 24 and they announced the birth with a cute pic of him.