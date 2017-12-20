Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 6:33 pm

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Gives a Glimpse at Son Jack!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham are giving fans a glimpse at their almost six-month-old son Jack!

The 30-year-old model and actress took to her Instagram stories to share some cute family photos and videos on Wednesday (December 20) during their trip to Utah. You can check out screencaps in the gallery.

In one video, Jack is seen wearing his Ugg boots while getting some assistance to walk on the top of a couch. Rosie also shared a pic of her holding her little one while boarding a private jet. He’s getting so big already!

Rosie and Jason welcomed their baby boy on June 24 and they announced the birth with a cute pic of him.

