Wed, 20 December 2017 at 12:40 pm

Seth MacFarlane Performs 'Almost Like Being in Love' on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Seth MacFarlane Performs 'Almost Like Being in Love' on 'Late Night' - Watch Here!

Seth MacFarlane is all smiles while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday evening (December 19) in New York City.

The 44-year-old entertainer talked to Seth about what it was like to work with Frank Sinatra‘s vocal coaches, explains why he wouldn’t want to be the first person to recreationally visit space and reveals his thoughts on aliens and UFOs.

Seth also hit the stage to perform “Almost Like Being in Love” from his fourth studio album In Full Swing – Watch below!

In Full Swing has received two nominations at the 2018 Grammy Awards for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals.


Seth MacFarlane: “Almost Like Being in Love”

Click inside to watch the rest of Seth MacFarlane’s appearance on Late Night…


Seth MacFarlane Doubts Aliens Have Visited Earth
