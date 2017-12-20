Sofia Richie Leaves Salon with New Brunette Hair!

Sofia Richie is saying goodbye to 2017 – and her blonde hair!

The 19-year-old model was spotted leaving Meche Salon sporting new shorter, brunette hair on Wednesday afternoon (December 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sofia looked chic in sunglasses and an all black outfit and bootie-heels for her 6-hour appointment at the salon.

Over the weekend, Sofia and boyfriend Scott Disick were spotted stepping out in his neighborhood for an afternoon lunch date.

