Hugh Jackman Goes Shirtless at the Beach with His Hot Trainer!

Jonghyun's Funeral Attended By His SHINee Bandmates

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 11:23 pm

Sofia Richie Leaves Salon with New Brunette Hair!

Sofia Richie Leaves Salon with New Brunette Hair!

Sofia Richie is saying goodbye to 2017 – and her blonde hair!

The 19-year-old model was spotted leaving Meche Salon sporting new shorter, brunette hair on Wednesday afternoon (December 20) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sofia looked chic in sunglasses and an all black outfit and bootie-heels for her 6-hour appointment at the salon.

Over the weekend, Sofia and boyfriend Scott Disick were spotted stepping out in his neighborhood for an afternoon lunch date.

Check out Sofia‘s new ‘do in the gallery below!
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Sofia Richie

  • namers

    It’s an improvement. All bottle blondes should go back to their natural brunette color. Nothing wrong with that.

  • Ulysses Joyce

    She is always been blonde.