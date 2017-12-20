Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Spotted Jetting Out of Paris Together Amid Dating Rumors

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 6:18 pm

'Survivor' Fall 2017 Finale Preview - Meet the Top 5 Contestants!

'Survivor' Fall 2017 Finale Preview - Meet the Top 5 Contestants!

The season finale of Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers airs TONIGHT (December 20) and we have the scoop on the final five contestants!

The finale will be three-hours long this evening. It will begin with the two-hour episode that ends with the jury casting their votes for the final three. During the one-hour reunion special, which happens live in Los Angeles, host Jeff Probst will read the votes and the winner will be revealed.

This is the 35th season of the popular reality competition series, which is still going strong after all of these years. If you aren’t watching, you should get back into it as it’s just as good as ever!

Tune in for the finale tonight at 8/7c on CBS.

Click through the slideshow to find out who is in the final five…

Photos: CBS
Posted to: Survivor

