'Survivor: Ghost Island' Announced for 2018's Season 36!

Details have been announced for the upcoming 36th season of Survivor, which will air in winter 2018!

The title of the season will be Survivor: Ghost Island and it will feature a completely new group of players, who will have the chance to reverse the curse of some of the worst decisions made by former contestants… or possibly suffer the same fate.

“Survivor is the most complicated of social politics ever created. There is no one to rely on. No one to trust. Everything rests on your ability to make the right decision at the right time. Because one bad decision can haunt you forever. This is Survivor: Ghost Island. The graveyard for bad survivor decisions. And after 35 seasons, there have been a lot of them. For the first time ever, a new group of players will have the chance to reverse the curse,” host Jeff Probst said in a preview for the new season.

In an interview with EW, Jeff teased, “Ghost Island has an attitude. It’s a cocky island and it will taunt you. But if you are up for a challenge, it could be your salvation.”

