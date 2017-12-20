Top Stories
Justin Bieber's Car Is Totally Decked Out For Christmas!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Get Ready for the Holidays at Their First Christmas Lunch with Queen Elizabeth II!

Who Won 'The Voice' Fall 2017? Season 13 Winner Revealed!

Wed, 20 December 2017 at 4:22 pm

Taylor Swift Spotted Filming 'End Game' Music Video With Future!

Taylor Swift is getting ready to drop her next music video!

The 28-year-old superstar was spotted filming the vid for “End Game” on Tuesday night (December 19) in Miami, Fla.

Tay was joined by her collaborator Future although the song’s other featured singer Ed Sheeran was not seen on set.

According to TMZ, Taylor danced around a luxury superyacht in a tight black ensemble while joined by several backup dancers.

Later in the evening, Future took part in filming as the duo posed on the bow of the ship that was lit up with blue lighting.

Head to TMZ to see photos from the set.

