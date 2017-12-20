Top Stories
Wed, 20 December 2017 at 1:00 pm

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

The 25 Most Popular Music Stars on Just Jared in 2017

It has been a huge year in the world of music with some major milestones for many artists and now we’re ranking JustJared.com‘s Top 25 Most Popular Music Stars of 2017!

Some of these musicians have released new albums and songs, gone on world tours, performed on the biggest shows on TV, won Grammys, and more throughout the past year.

We are getting ready for the new year by recapping the top celebs of the past year, as determined by our readers. All of the rankings that we post in our recaps are based on statistics grabbed from reader interaction via pageviews, comments, and more.

The list of the Top 25 Most Popular Actors went up yesterday!

For the first time, we also decided to have our readers vote for their favorite actor of the year. Make sure to check out those results in our poll post. The results from the poll did not factor into this ranking.

Click through the slideshow to find out who made the list this year…
Photos: Getty
