Wed, 20 December 2017 at 1:09 pm

'The Voice' Finale Ratings Down 20 Percent Compared to 2016

'The Voice' Finale Ratings Down 20 Percent Compared to 2016

The Voice failed to garner as much enthusiasm for its season finale on Tuesday night (December 19) than it did a year before.

The Season 13 live finale averaged a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.8 million viewers – consistent with the ratings for The Voice‘s Spring 2017 finale, but a 20 percent loss when compared to last year’s fall cycle finale in December, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Tuesday night finale featured guest performances by Jessie J, Kelly Clarkson, Norah Jones, Billy Idol and Sia.

The Voice will also face even more competition in the singing reality television show space next with the arrival of Fox’s The Four and ABC’s American Idol reboot.
