Wed, 20 December 2017 at 2:48 pm

Val Kilmer Reveals How His Throat Cancer Battle Changed Him

Val Kilmer Reveals How His Throat Cancer Battle Changed Him

Val Kilmer is opening up about life after his battle with throat cancer.

The 57-year-old actor was joined by his daughter Mercedes, 26, and son Jack, 22, as he revealed how the two-year battle changed him.

“I was too serious. I’d get upset when things like Oscars and recognition failed to come my way,” Val told THR of his life prior to his diagnosis.

He added, “I would like to have more Oscars than anybody. Meryl Streep must feel pretty good, you know? It must feel nice to know that everyone loves her. It’s about being loved.”

Val also added that his faith has helped him through his cancer battle, which has involved chemotherapy and a procedure on his trachea.

For more from Val, visit HollywoodReporter.com.

Photos: Austin Hargrave/The Hollywood Reporter
