Wed, 20 December 2017 at 6:51 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Her Abs After Addressing Engagement Rumors

Vanessa Hudgens Flaunts Her Abs After Addressing Engagement Rumors

Looking good, Vanessa Hudgens!

The 29-year-old Spring Breakers star was spotted leaving her Pilates class on Wednesday (December 20) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Vanessa Hudgens

She put her toned abs on display in a black crop top, matching mesh leggings, and Gucci loafers.

Vanessa accessorized with a a velvety green jacket, fluffy black purse, black baker boy cap, and dark circular sunglasses.

Vanessa was not, however, wearing an engagement ring. She took to Twitter the day before to clarify rumors that she and her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler were engaged after she posted this photo.
Credit: WENN; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Vanessa Hudgens

