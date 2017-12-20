Top Stories
Zac Efron, Zendaya, & Hugh Jackman Promote 'The Greatest Showman' in Sydney

Zac Efron, Zendaya, & Hugh Jackman Promote 'The Greatest Showman' in Sydney

Zac Efron is all smiles as he makes his way out of a morning interview on the Sunrise show on Wednesday (December 20) in Sydney, Australia.

The 30-year-old actor showed off his super buff biceps in a black polo shirt while rocking a mustache while he promoted his upcoming movie The Greatest Showman alongside co-stars Zendaya and Hugh Jackman.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

Later that day, Zac took to Instagram to share a video of his pre-red carpet smoothie before the premiere of the movie.

The Greatest Showman hits theaters on Wednesday, December 20.

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a Rochas skirt.

10+ pictures inside of the stars stepping out in Sydney…
