Zac Efron, Zendaya & Hugh Jackman Put On Their Best for 'Greatest Showman' Australian Premiere!

Zendaya is picture perfect while posing alongside her handsome co-stars Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman at the Australian premiere of their latest film The Greatest Showman held at The Star on Wednesday (December 20) in Sydney, Australia.

The 21-year-old actress and her leading men were joined at the event by their other cast mate Keala Settle, director Michael Gracey and Hugh‘s wife Deborra Lee-Furness, who stepped out to show her support.

A brand new behind-the-scenes worship clip from The Greatest Showman has just been released featuring Hugh performing “From Now On” with Broadway stars Cynthia Erivo, Jeremy Jordan, Natalie Weiss, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, and the movie’s star Keala – Check out the rousing clip below!



The Greatest Showman | “From Now On” with Hugh Jackman

FYI: Zendaya is wearing a butterfly inspired dress from Moschino by Jeremy Scott.