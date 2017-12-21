'Bright' Director Responds to 'Worst Movie of 2017' Review

The reviews for the new Netflix movie Bright have not been that great and now director David Ayer is responding to one review that called the film the “worst movie of 2017.”

“BRIGHT, Netflix’s first mega-budget feature, is the single worst movie of 2017,” IndieWire’s David Ehrlich tweeted. In the review he wrote, “There’s boring, there’s bad, and then there’s Bright, a movie so profoundly awful that Republicans will probably try to pass it into law over Christmas break.”

Ayer responded to the tweet and said, “This is going on my fridge. Highest compliment is a strong reaction either way. This is a f–king epic review. It’s a big fun movie. You can sure string words together Mr. Erlich. I’d love to read any script you’ve written.”

Ehrlich replied by saying, “you’re a good man, mr. Ayer. i’ll be waiting with fresh eyes for whatever comes next.”

“I really appreciate that. Every movie is a labor of love for me. I’ve never chased the audience, and I know my work can be polarizing. I’ve lived a crazy love and I guess my movies reflect that,” David responded.