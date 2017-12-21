Helen Hunt Flaunts Bikini Body at the Beach in Hawaii!

Helen Hunt is showing off her hot beach body while on vacation!

The 54-year-old actress was all smiles as she rocked a pink bikini top and surf leggings for an afternoon on the beach with her friends and family on Wednesday (December 20) in Maui, Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Helen Hunt

The day before, Helen was spotted in a teal bikini top as she took off her body suit after hitting the water to do some surfing.

Earlier this week, Helen took to Instagram to share a cute shot of her little pup wearing a floral lei!