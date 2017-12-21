Top Stories
Hugh Jackman Goes Shirtless at the Beach with His Hot Trainer!

Hugh Jackman Goes Shirtless at the Beach with His Hot Trainer!

Jonghyun's Funeral Attended By His SHINee Bandmates

Jonghyun's Funeral Attended By His SHINee Bandmates

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Thu, 21 December 2017 at 1:44 am

Helen Hunt Flaunts Bikini Body at the Beach in Hawaii!

Helen Hunt Flaunts Bikini Body at the Beach in Hawaii!

Helen Hunt is showing off her hot beach body while on vacation!

The 54-year-old actress was all smiles as she rocked a pink bikini top and surf leggings for an afternoon on the beach with her friends and family on Wednesday (December 20) in Maui, Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Helen Hunt

The day before, Helen was spotted in a teal bikini top as she took off her body suit after hitting the water to do some surfing.

Earlier this week, Helen took to Instagram to share a cute shot of her little pup wearing a floral lei!

#aloha

A post shared by Helen Hunt (@helenhunt) on

Just Jared on Facebook
helen hunt flaunts bikini body in hawaii 01
helen hunt flaunts bikini body in hawaii 02
helen hunt flaunts bikini body in hawaii 03
helen hunt flaunts bikini body in hawaii 04
helen hunt flaunts bikini body in hawaii 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Bikini, Helen Hunt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Former RHOBH star Kim Richards has completed all 450 hours of community service - TMZ
  • Are the Dolan Twins really twins? - Just Jared Jr
  • There was recently a mini Reno 911 reunion! - TooFab
  • Brothers Stephen and Alec Baldwin continue to fight over Donald Trump - The Hollywood Reporter
  • A Descendants 2 star is heading to Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr