Jaden Smith Jets Out of LAX Airport Ahead of the Holidays

Jaden Smith flashes a smile as he rides his motorized suitcase through LAX Airport on Wednesday afternoon (December 20) in Los Angeles.

The 19-year-old actor/musician looked cool in a spray paint covered denim jacket and beige sweats for his flight out of town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

Earlier this week, Jaden hit the stage during a performance at the The Roxy Hotel in West Hollywood.

You can check out a video of his performance on Jaden‘s Twitter here!