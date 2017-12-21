Thu, 21 December 2017 at 12:08 am
Jaden Smith Jets Out of LAX Airport Ahead of the Holidays
Jaden Smith flashes a smile as he rides his motorized suitcase through LAX Airport on Wednesday afternoon (December 20) in Los Angeles.
The 19-year-old actor/musician looked cool in a spray paint covered denim jacket and beige sweats for his flight out of town.
Earlier this week, Jaden hit the stage during a performance at the The Roxy Hotel in West Hollywood.
You can check out a video of his performance on Jaden‘s Twitter here!
