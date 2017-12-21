Lady Gaga Celebrates Vegas Residency with Boyfriend Christian Carino!

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino try to keep a low profile as they leave dinner on Wednesday night (December 20) in Malibu, Calif.

The 31-year-old entertainer looked super chic in a bright outfit an sunglasses for date night with her 48-year-old talent agent beau.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

The day before, Gaga announced that she has officially signed on for a two year Vegas residency deal start in December 2018!

ICYMI, the release date for Gaga‘s movie A Star is Born has changed yet again.

10+ pictures inside of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino leaving dinner…