Hugh Jackman Goes Shirtless at the Beach with His Hot Trainer!

Jonghyun's Funeral Attended By His SHINee Bandmates

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Thu, 21 December 2017 at 2:14 am

Lady Gaga Celebrates Vegas Residency with Boyfriend Christian Carino!

Lady Gaga Celebrates Vegas Residency with Boyfriend Christian Carino!

Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino try to keep a low profile as they leave dinner on Wednesday night (December 20) in Malibu, Calif.

The 31-year-old entertainer looked super chic in a bright outfit an sunglasses for date night with her 48-year-old talent agent beau.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lady Gaga

The day before, Gaga announced that she has officially signed on for a two year Vegas residency deal start in December 2018!

ICYMI, the release date for Gaga‘s movie A Star is Born has changed yet again.

10+ pictures inside of Lady Gaga and Christian Carino leaving dinner…
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Christian Carino, Lady Gaga

