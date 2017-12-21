Sugarland Returns with 'Still the Same' - Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Sugarland is back with new music for the first time in seven years with their new single “Still the Same.”

The country duo, featuring Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush, reunited at the CMA Awards last month and promised fans that they’d release new music by the end of 2017… and they delivered!

“We said new music before the end of the year and we meant it! Thrilled to announce our new single #StillTheSame will be available December 21,” the duo announced a couple weeks ago.

Now, you can hear “Still the Same” right now and download it on iTunes. They will also be performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31 on ABC!

