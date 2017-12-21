Top Stories
Hugh Jackman Goes Shirtless at the Beach with His Hot Trainer!

Jonghyun's Funeral Attended By His SHINee Bandmates

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy, Debuts Baby Bump Pic!

Blac Chyna Debuts Her Christmas Card feat. Her Two Kids!

Thu, 21 December 2017 at 12:42 am

Venus Williams Will Not Face Criminal Charges in Deadly Car Crash

Venus Williams will not be facing criminal charges after after she was involved in a car accident that killed a man back in June.

In a police report released on Wednesday (December 20), the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department in Florida said that they will not be pressing charges against the 37-year-old tennis star.

“Based upon this investigation and relevant Florida state statues, no charges will be filed in this case,” the police wrote in their\ report.

Venus traveled north in a backed-up intersection in Florida and another car traveling west crashed into her vehicle. The driver’s husband, a 78-year-old man, suffered a traumatic head injury and died in the hospital two weeks later. The driver suffered several broken bones.

At the time, the police reported that Venus was at fault for the crash, but after an investigation and released security footage, the police clarified and said she “lawfully” entered the intersection.

Photos: Getty
