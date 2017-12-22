Amber Heard & Elon Musk Spotted Kissing Amid Romance Rumors

Amber Heard and Elon Musk were spotted sharing a kiss amid rumors that they’re rekindling their romance!

According to TMZ, the couple, who broke up back in August, were seen grabbing lunch together on Thursday (December 21) in Los Angeles.

At the end of their lunch, the couple embraced and kissed before parting ways.

Although the kiss may seem like things are back on between the two, a source close to Elon says that’s not the case.

“Amber invited Elon to her favorite restaurant for lunch, which serves cuisine from her home town of Austin. They caught up and kissed goodbye, but are not back together,” they explained.

The former couple were also spotted having lunch together last month, just a day after Elon‘s revealing Rolling Stone profile was released where he expressed he was heartbroken by their breakup.