Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper &amp; Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 7:26 pm

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Spotted Kissing Amid Romance Rumors

Amber Heard & Elon Musk Spotted Kissing Amid Romance Rumors

Amber Heard and Elon Musk were spotted sharing a kiss amid rumors that they’re rekindling their romance!

According to TMZ, the couple, who broke up back in August, were seen grabbing lunch together on Thursday (December 21) in Los Angeles.

At the end of their lunch, the couple embraced and kissed before parting ways.

Although the kiss may seem like things are back on between the two, a source close to Elon says that’s not the case.

Amber invited Elon to her favorite restaurant for lunch, which serves cuisine from her home town of Austin. They caught up and kissed goodbye, but are not back together,” they explained.

The former couple were also spotted having lunch together last month, just a day after Elon‘s revealing Rolling Stone profile was released where he expressed he was heartbroken by their breakup.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Amber Heard, Elon Musk

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr
  • et

    Elon Musk is a fool but we all knew that.

  • Penny

    Elon Musk is such an idiot. His children should declare him incompetent before he marries AGAIN. All his brains run below his belt and Amber Heard is a conniving snake charmer. Watch out dumba*ss

  • Vickie


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da62d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleTeamSkyUpdateWorkFromHome/more/cash… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da62luuuuu