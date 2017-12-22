Ansel Elgort, Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan, & Timothee Chalamet Team Up for Basketball Game

Ansel Elgort had a blast at the New York Knicks Vs Boston Celtics basketball game last night!

The 23-year-old Baby Driver actor stepped out for the event held at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (December 21) in New York City.

He was joined by his longtime girlfriend Violetta Komyshan as well as Call Me by Your Name‘s Timothee Chalamet.

The trio were all smiles as they sat courtside and cheered on the Knicks.

Ansel and Violetta, both looking festive in red, shared a sweet smooch from the sidelines.

ICYMI, watch Ansel belt out the national anthem for tons of celebrity guests at another Knicks game last weekend.