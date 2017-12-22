Dustin Lance Black Covers 'Gay Times' Magazine, Dishes on 'Exciting' Marriage With Tom Daley

Dustin Lance Black strikes a pose on the January 2018 cover of Gay Times magazine, available on December 29!

Here’s what the 43-year-old Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk had to share with the mag:

On the forgotten history of LGBTQ people: “Having a history would be very helpful, but that’s been robbed from us because of shame. Because if you dared write your history even 30 years ago you were considered a felon. You were considered mentally ill. It needs to be excavated. It needs to be popularised. It needs to be put out there.”

On his relationship with UK diving champion Tom Daley, whom he has been married to for seven months: “We’ve been together now almost five years and I’m still discovering new things about him and I feel really lucky about that. There’s a constant renewal to our relationship and I’ve never experienced anything like it. It’s really exciting. I mean, we’re certainly not two perfect people. We have fights. Although when we fight, we just get very, very quiet. And then we know we’re in trouble, one or the other! We’re certainly not doing it for public approval.”

On activism in the age of Trump: “It’s a mistake to wall ourselves off as LGBTQ people from our brothers and sisters in the civil rights movement and from people who pray to different gods. Those bridges need to be built as well and that’s how you keep people like Trump from being elected. If you subdivide people, we empower the Trumps – period! It’s our responsibility not to get lost in despair. It’s our responsibility to be energised by the horrific rollbacks we see happening.”

