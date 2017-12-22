Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 5:43 pm

Gwen Stefani Reveals the Song Boyfriend Blake Shelton Wanted For His Own Album!

Gwen Stefani looked so chic while out in a furry leopard jacket!

The 48-year-old songstress was spotted on her way to lunch with some friends on Friday (December 22) in Studio City, Calif.

Earlier in the week, Gwen opened up about her song “Christmas Eve,” that she wrote on boyfriend Blake Shelton‘s ranch!

“When I think of the holiday season, I’m always gonna think of this song because this is a song that I wrote when I was on Blake Shelton’s ranch. I was out for a run and it was this gorgeous day and I was praying and this song just came to me — the chorus just came to me,” she said on TuneIn’s “Holiday Hits” channel.

She added, “When Blake heard the song, he loved it so much that he wanted to record it for his Christmas album, which was completely a shock and it blew me away. It’s the first time anyone’s ever recorded one of my songs.”
Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Gwen Stefani

