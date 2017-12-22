iCarly's Nathan Kress Welcomes First Child With Wife London!

iCarly star Nathan Kress just welcomed his first child!

The 25-year-old actor’s wife London gave birth to their baby girl on Thursday afternoon (December 21) and they couldn’t be more overjoyed!

Nathan and London gave their new bundle of joy the most adorable name – Rosie Carolyn!

Nathan took to his Twitter to share the amazing news.

“Rosie Carolyn Kress, born 12/21/17 at 3:59pm. 6 lbs, 6 ounces of utter joy. Mom and baby are doing amazing. I am an emotional wreck. In the good way!” Nathan wrote.

Check out the beautiful photos of Nathan and London with Rosie below…