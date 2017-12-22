Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper &amp; Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 6:14 pm

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Are Ready For Their First Family Christmas!

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Are Ready For Their First Family Christmas!

Kate Upton and her husband Justin Verlander are getting ready for their first Christmas as a married couple!

The super cute duo were spotted while making a stop at CVS on Thursday afternoon (December 21) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kate looked chic in white trousers and a pale pink top.

The following day, the couple hopped on a jet to head to their holiday celebrations.

“1st official Verlander family Christmas here we come! #herewecome #merrychristmas #harleytookmynametoo,” Justin wrote on his Instagram, along with a family selfie.

Check it out below…
Just Jared on Facebook
kate upton family christmas celebrations 01
kate upton family christmas celebrations 02
kate upton family christmas celebrations 03
kate upton family christmas celebrations 04
kate upton family christmas celebrations 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Justin Verlander, Kate Upton

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr