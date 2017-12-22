Katy Perry Duets With Nine-Year-Old Cancer Survivor - Watch Now!

Katy Perry just met a super special young fan!

The 33-year-old entertainer teamed up with the Make-A-Wish foundation to make a nine-year-old cancer survivor’s dream come true!

Katy got to meet with Rayna Massie who was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age seven but preserved with some help from Katy‘s music.

During the duo’s meeting, Rayna even got to sing her favorite song “Roar” alongside Katy and meet her dog Nugget!

“I truly believe music is medicine and has the power to heal and inspire. Growing up it was my medicine and the only thing that understood me,” Katy said.

Check out the entire heartwarming video below…