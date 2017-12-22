Kirsten Dunst & Fiancé Jesse Plemons Have a Family Holiday Luncheon!

Kirsten Dunst and her fiancé Jesse Plemons were spotted having a family luncheon!

The 35-year-old reportedly pregnant actress stepped out with Jesse and his parents for some quality time on Friday afternoon (December 22) in Los Angeles.

Kirsten looked cute while keeping her potential bump covered up in a high-waisted skirt and sweater.

Jesse and Kirsten are reportedly set to wed in Austin, Texas in the spring.

The pair were first linked back in 2016 when they were co-stars on the FX series Fargo.