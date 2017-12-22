Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 8:59 pm

Kirsten Dunst & Fiancé Jesse Plemons Have a Family Holiday Luncheon!

Kirsten Dunst & Fiancé Jesse Plemons Have a Family Holiday Luncheon!

Kirsten Dunst and her fiancé Jesse Plemons were spotted having a family luncheon!

The 35-year-old reportedly pregnant actress stepped out with Jesse and his parents for some quality time on Friday afternoon (December 22) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten looked cute while keeping her potential bump covered up in a high-waisted skirt and sweater.

Jesse and Kirsten are reportedly set to wed in Austin, Texas in the spring.

The pair were first linked back in 2016 when they were co-stars on the FX series Fargo.
