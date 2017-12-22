Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper &amp; Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 5:35 pm

Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood & Wife Kelli Welcome 'Beautiful Christmas Gift' Lillie!

Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood & Wife Kelli Welcome 'Beautiful Christmas Gift' Lillie!

Lady Antebellum‘s Dave Haywood now has a daughter!

The 35-year-old country musician and and his wife Kelli Cashiola announced the birth of their second child on Friday (December 22).

“We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood,” Dave captioned the sweet Instagram photo below. “Born today at 11:14am, at 7 lbs 6 oz, 19 in. She is named after both of her grandmothers. Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!”

Their son Cash is 3 years old.

Congratulations to the happy family!

A post shared by Dave Haywood (@davehaywoodla) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Baby, Birth, Celebrity Babies, Dave Haywood, Kelli Cashiola, Lillie Haywood

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr