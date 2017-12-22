Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood & Wife Kelli Welcome 'Beautiful Christmas Gift' Lillie!

Lady Antebellum‘s Dave Haywood now has a daughter!

The 35-year-old country musician and and his wife Kelli Cashiola announced the birth of their second child on Friday (December 22).

“We’d like to welcome our beautiful Christmas gift Lillie Renee Haywood,” Dave captioned the sweet Instagram photo below. “Born today at 11:14am, at 7 lbs 6 oz, 19 in. She is named after both of her grandmothers. Kelli and Lillie are happy and healthy, and Cash is already a great big brother. God is good!”

Their son Cash is 3 years old.

Congratulations to the happy family!