Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper &amp; Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 6:30 pm

Mariah Carey Set to Return to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' for Redemption Performance

Mariah Carey Set to Return to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' for Redemption Performance

Mariah Carey is getting a chance to ring in the New Year the right way after her 2016-2017 performance went totally wrong.

The 47-year-old entertainer suffered a major technical malfunction and was accused of lip-syncing during her performance on ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve last year.

Mariah is set to return to the stage for a redpetion performance during the 2017-2018 show in Times Square later this month.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!” Mariah said in a statement.

According to Variety, Mariah agreed to the show without any hesitation.

She will reportedly have full production, more in line with her Las Vegas residency, with a full band and dancers.

Make sure to check out the full video of Mariah‘s performance last year.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mariah Carey

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr
  • Penny

    Maybe she should try singing.

  • Vickie


    Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.
    On tuesday I got a great New Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it’s the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
    !da62d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleTeamSkyUpdateWorkFromHome/more/cash… ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!da62luu

  • jh7058622

    She’ll sing live and do well mark my words.