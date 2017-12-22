Mariah Carey Set to Return to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' for Redemption Performance

Mariah Carey is getting a chance to ring in the New Year the right way after her 2016-2017 performance went totally wrong.

The 47-year-old entertainer suffered a major technical malfunction and was accused of lip-syncing during her performance on ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve last year.

Mariah is set to return to the stage for a redpetion performance during the 2017-2018 show in Times Square later this month.

“We can all agree that last year didn’t go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!” Mariah said in a statement.

According to Variety, Mariah agreed to the show without any hesitation.

She will reportedly have full production, more in line with her Las Vegas residency, with a full band and dancers.

Make sure to check out the full video of Mariah‘s performance last year.