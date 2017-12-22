Meghan Trainor & Boyfriend Daryl Sabara Get Engaged!

Top Stories
Congratulations to Meghan Trainor and her boyfriend Daryl Sabara!

The couple celebrated Meghan‘s 24th birthday in a very special way – with a super romantic proposal from Daryl!

Daryl popped the question while the couple were enjoying a holiday light show and it was all caught on video.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends,” Meghan wrote on her Instagram.

She added, “I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess 👸🏼💍😭💗 and thank you @ryan.trainor for this amazing video that I’m gonna watch over and over again ❤️”

Check out the super sweet video below…
