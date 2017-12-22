Pink Shares Hilarious Note Daughter Willow Wrote to Santa

Pink is spilling about a “mom fail” thanks to a note her daughter Willow just wrote to Santa!

The 38-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share the hilarious note the 6-year-old penned concerning their Elf on a Shelf.

Willow wanted to know why their elf Chippy, who is supposed to appear in a new location every day, hadn’t moved in three days!

“Translation: MOM FAIL ‘santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why.’ #elfonthesamedamnshelf,” Pink captioned the funny letter.

Check out the entire note below…