Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 10:39 pm

Pink Shares Hilarious Note Daughter Willow Wrote to Santa

Pink Shares Hilarious Note Daughter Willow Wrote to Santa

Pink is spilling about a “mom fail” thanks to a note her daughter Willow just wrote to Santa!

The 38-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram to share the hilarious note the 6-year-old penned concerning their Elf on a Shelf.

Willow wanted to know why their elf Chippy, who is supposed to appear in a new location every day, hadn’t moved in three days!

“Translation: MOM FAIL ‘santa, I am worried about Chippy, he has been in the same spot for 3 days. I don’t know why.’ #elfonthesamedamnshelf,” Pink captioned the funny letter.

Check out the entire note below…

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

  • persononhere

    so adorable! innocence of childhood

  • Penny

    Very cute!

  • Hattie McDish

    Her daughter is so beautiful.

