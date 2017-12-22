Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Fri, 22 December 2017 at 9:36 pm

Twitter Reacts to Space X Rocket Launch - Read The Tweets!

Twitter Reacts to Space X Rocket Launch - Read The Tweets!

Elon Musk‘s company SpaceX launched a rocket this evening and it has Twitter freaking out!

The tech company launched 10 satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Friday night (December 22) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The satellites will be a part of Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium® NEXT.

Many people didn’t know about the launch and suspected the mystery flying object was anything from a missile to a UFO, which led to some pretty frantic tweets.

More information and live footage of the launch can be found on SpaceX.com.

Click inside to find out what people were saying about the launch…

Uhhhh… Santa??

A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on

Yes I’m in a hot tub. Get over it. But what the hell is that!?!

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on

@spacex launch over my house tonight. Incredible. Go Elon!!!

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

A post shared by madison beer (@madisonbeer) on

So this just happened while I was hiking

A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on

A post shared by Teresa Palmer (@teresapalmer) on

