Twitter Reacts to Space X Rocket Launch - Read The Tweets!

Elon Musk‘s company SpaceX launched a rocket this evening and it has Twitter freaking out!

The tech company launched 10 satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Friday night (December 22) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The satellites will be a part of Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium® NEXT.

Many people didn’t know about the launch and suspected the mystery flying object was anything from a missile to a UFO, which led to some pretty frantic tweets.

What in the Stranger Things… — Zendaya (@Zendaya) December 23, 2017

More information and live footage of the launch can be found on SpaceX.com.

I’m calling bullshit on SpaceX’s excuse. That shit’s a UFO and there’s been others that have been seen that are just like it!! — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 23, 2017

Uhhhh… Santa?? A post shared by January Jones (@januaryjones) on Dec 22, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

A post shared by madison beer (@madisonbeer) on Dec 22, 2017 at 6:20pm PST

So this just happened while I was hiking A post shared by Ashley Benson (@ashleybenson) on Dec 22, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

UFO — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 23, 2017

There is absolutely an alien worm hole that just opened up over LA. I am fine with this. Welcomed. Hope the M.I.B don’t show up to tell me it’s a weather ballon or some lie. THIS IS ALIEN! pic.twitter.com/ywSt1Exf5D — Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) December 23, 2017

A post shared by Troian Bellisario (@sleepinthegardn) on Dec 22, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

BREAKING NEWS: ALIENS ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/fpe95b1fF8 — Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) December 23, 2017

A post shared by Teresa Palmer (@teresapalmer) on Dec 22, 2017 at 5:43pm PST

so I just saw a UFO outside my house???? pic.twitter.com/4MNNdB9Qxq — Neels Visser (@neelsvisser) December 23, 2017

that was UFO idc idc — Chris Miles (@RealChrisMiles) December 23, 2017

This UFO thingy whatever…..I saw the same thing in LA a while back. A lot of y’all did too….it’s the same no???……. was really goooooooooood? — Quincy (@Quincy) December 23, 2017