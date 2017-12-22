Twitter Reacts to Space X Rocket Launch - Read The Tweets!
Elon Musk‘s company SpaceX launched a rocket this evening and it has Twitter freaking out!
The tech company launched 10 satellites on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Friday night (December 22) from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara, Calif.
The satellites will be a part of Iridium’s next generation global satellite constellation, Iridium® NEXT.
Many people didn’t know about the launch and suspected the mystery flying object was anything from a missile to a UFO, which led to some pretty frantic tweets.
What in the Stranger Things…
— Zendaya (@Zendaya) December 23, 2017
More information and live footage of the launch can be found on SpaceX.com.
I’m calling bullshit on SpaceX’s excuse. That shit’s a UFO and there’s been others that have been seen that are just like it!!
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) December 23, 2017
UFO
— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) December 23, 2017
There is absolutely an alien worm hole that just opened up over LA. I am fine with this. Welcomed. Hope the M.I.B don’t show up to tell me it’s a weather ballon or some lie. THIS IS ALIEN! pic.twitter.com/ywSt1Exf5D
— Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) December 23, 2017
BREAKING NEWS: ALIENS ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/fpe95b1fF8
— Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) December 23, 2017
Anyone? Seriously, wtf? pic.twitter.com/ImKaWz4MIH
— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) December 23, 2017
so I just saw a UFO outside my house???? pic.twitter.com/4MNNdB9Qxq
— Neels Visser (@neelsvisser) December 23, 2017
that was UFO idc idc
— Chris Miles (@RealChrisMiles) December 23, 2017
This is insane!!! #runrunrudolph !!! pic.twitter.com/Rtrivbwx3i
— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) December 23, 2017
This UFO thingy whatever…..I saw the same thing in LA a while back. A lot of y’all did too….it’s the same no???……. was really goooooooooood?
— Quincy (@Quincy) December 23, 2017
Wtf Is This pic.twitter.com/vF4fSyRHOG
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) December 23, 2017