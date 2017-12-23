Adam Driver Had No Problem Going Shirtless in 'The Last Jedi'

Adam Driver goes shirtless during a memorable scene in the new movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the film’s director Rian Johnson says the actor had no problem stripping down for it.

Rian opened up about why the shirtless moment was necessary for the plot. The scene happens while Kylo Ren and Rey are having one of their conversations through their minds.

“It’s all about those Force connection scenes,” Rian told People. “The keyword being intimacy. And the idea that this was a way to just, why not step that up? The idea that, what’s even more uncomfortable having a conversation face to face with a person you don’t want to, is if they’re half-naked during it, while you’re having to do it. And so it was just another way of kind of disrobing Kylo literally and figuratively a little bit more, and pushing that sense of these conversations becoming increasingly more intimate.”

“Adam looks so damn good because he’d been training hardcore for the past six months for those fight scenes. I’m like, ‘Eh. He looks so good. We should put him up there,’” he added.

So did Adam have any issue with going shirtless? “No, no, he’s good. He’s great. He knew he looked good,” Rian said.