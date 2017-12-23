Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen did a hilarious interview together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night (December 22) in New York City.

The longtime best friends will be co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve special next week and they opened up about their failed blind date many years ago.

“We were actually set up on a blind date,” Anderson said about how he met Andy. “You know when straight people know two gay guys, they’re like, ‘Oh you guys should meet.’ We had a phone call to set up the date, I was a young reporter at NBC, he was at CBS. And I knew within 45 seconds, I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen.”

“I imagined him on a Bluetooth headset and gesticulating. He was all excited. And he violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom within the first minute of talking to me,” Anderson added.

Andy replied, “I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy! I was excited!”



