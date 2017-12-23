Anna Faris & Boyfriend Michael Barrett Spend the Afternoon Shopping!

Anna Faris and boyfriend Michael Barrett hold hands while doing some shopping on Saturday afternoon (December 23) in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actress kept things cool in a leather jacket, sunglasses, and jeans while enjoying the day out with her new man.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anna Faris

Anna and Michael were first linked to each other back in October after Anna and ex husband Chris Pratt announced their separation at the end of the summer.

ICYMI, the first trailer for Anna‘s new movie Overboard was recently released!