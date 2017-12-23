Ansel Elgort is 'Living the Dream' With High School BFF Timothee Chalamet

Ansel Elgort is reflecting on his high school days with Timothee Chalamet!

The 23-year-old Baby Driver actor and the 21-year-old Call Me by Your Name star both attended New York City’s Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School together.

“Laguardia high school pride,” Ansel captioned the Instagram photo below, featuring his girlfriend Violetta Komyshan and Timothee.

“It’s really crazy,” he added. “Timmy and I played on the same basketball team, we had the same drama teacher Mr.Shifman, we had the same science teacher Mr.Singh, and then in the same year, both of us are nominated for a f$&king Golden Globe!!! Living the dream sitting courtside at the Knicks game together. Life is crazy. Congrats to you Timmy (also @eneskanter11 gave me his shoes post win over the celtics).”

Ansel is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Baby Driver, and Timothee is up for for the same award in the Drama category for Call Me by Your Name at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

