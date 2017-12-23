Bella Thorne Makes Directing Debut With Mod Sun's 'Address on the Internet' Music Video
Bella Thorne can add director to her resume!
The Famous in Love actress directed her rapper boyfriend Mod Sun‘s brand-new music video for his catchy track “Address on the Internet,” which he shared on Saturday (December 23).
The video opens with Mod Sun sitting at home alone examining his snow globe before a colorful holiday party ensues.
Bella also stars in the video.
“Officially a director now ;),” Bella tweeted, adding, “Wrote a treatment and brought my vision 2 life with the help from our two videographers hunter&brennan … welcome to Xmas mayhem.”
“ITS ALMOST CHRISTMAS MOTHEREFFERS,” she wrote on Instagram.
Watch below!
Mod Sun – address on the internet (OFFICIAL VIDEO)