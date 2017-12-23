Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper &amp; Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 6:30 am

Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Get Their Christmas Shopping Done

Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Get Their Christmas Shopping Done

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden are taking care of their holiday shopping lists!

The 45-year-old The Other Woman actress and the 38-year-old Good Charlotte guitarist were both seen stepping out to browse items this week.

Cameron was spotted checking out jewelry at XIV Karats, Ltd on Thursday (December 21) in Beverly Hills.

Benji grabbed an ice coffee while doing his shopping on Friday in West Hollywood.

Cameron sported a white t-shirt, cuffed blue jeans, metallic silver shoes, and a black duster, completing her look with oversized shades, circular earrings, and a pop of red lipstick.

ICYMI, check out the sweet post Benji shared for his wife on her birthday.
Just Jared on Facebook
cameron diaz and husband benji madden get their christmas shopping done 01
cameron diaz and husband benji madden get their christmas shopping done 02
cameron diaz and husband benji madden get their christmas shopping done 03
cameron diaz and husband benji madden get their christmas shopping done 04
cameron diaz and husband benji madden get their christmas shopping done 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Benji Madden, Cameron Diaz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr