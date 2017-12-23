Top Stories
Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager &amp; Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Jordan Feldstein Dead - Music Manager & Jonah Hill's Brother Dies at 40

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Kris Jenner Reveals What Jennifer Lawrence Got Her for Christmas!

Anderson Cooper &amp; Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen Dish On Their Failed Blind Date

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 3:00 am

Carrie Fisher Wrote Some of Her Funniest Lines in 'The Last Jedi'

Carrie Fisher Wrote Some of Her Funniest Lines in 'The Last Jedi'

Carrie Fisher wrote some of the funniest lines in Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

According to director Rian Johnson, the late actress helped create many of her character’s scenes.

That includes the funny moment when she reunites with Mark Hamill‘s Luke Skywalker and points out that she changed her hairstyle.

“That was her. That was a Carrie Fisher line. Of course it was,” Rian told People.

He also said that she came up with the “You go, I’ve said it enough” line Leia recites to Laura Dern‘s Admiral Amilyn Holdo.

“In the scene with Holdo, that was Carrie,” Rian said, adding that Carrie was able to help him accomplish his goal of adding more humor into the film.

Rian continued, “I would sit down with her and she would just give me…After an hour, I would have filled up pages and pages writing down the notes and one-liners that she would pitch. And so we tried to work them in whenever we could.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Carrie Fisher, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kendall Jenner may be getting a very nice gift from Blake Griffin for Christmas - TMZ
  • Meghan Trainor is engaged! - Just Jared Jr
  • Blake Lively is trolling Ryan Reynolds over burnt Christmas cookies - TooFab
  • Mel Gibson is getting sued - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This episode of Wizards of Waverly Place never happened - Just Jared Jr