Carrie Fisher Wrote Some of Her Funniest Lines in 'The Last Jedi'

Carrie Fisher wrote some of the funniest lines in Star Wars: The Last Jedi!

According to director Rian Johnson, the late actress helped create many of her character’s scenes.

That includes the funny moment when she reunites with Mark Hamill‘s Luke Skywalker and points out that she changed her hairstyle.

“That was her. That was a Carrie Fisher line. Of course it was,” Rian told People.

He also said that she came up with the “You go, I’ve said it enough” line Leia recites to Laura Dern‘s Admiral Amilyn Holdo.

“In the scene with Holdo, that was Carrie,” Rian said, adding that Carrie was able to help him accomplish his goal of adding more humor into the film.

Rian continued, “I would sit down with her and she would just give me…After an hour, I would have filled up pages and pages writing down the notes and one-liners that she would pitch. And so we tried to work them in whenever we could.”