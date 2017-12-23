Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian & Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Go on a Romantic Ice Skating Date!

Selena Gomez is the Best Maid of Honor Ever - See How She Surprised Her Cousin!

Patrick Schwarzenegger Would Consider a Political Run in the Future!

Sat, 23 December 2017 at 9:44 pm

Christina Aguilera Does Some Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Christina Aguilera flashes a smile as she makes her way to her car on Saturday afternoon (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 37-year-old pop singer looked stylish in a leather hat, sunglasses, and oversized bomber as she spent the afternoon doing some last minute Christmas gift shopping.

Earlier this week, Christina took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of herself dressed in a bright, pink outfit.

“Feeling pretty in bday pink💞 Thankful for the love & joy my besties fill me with all year round! 💋X,” Christina captioned the below post.

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

