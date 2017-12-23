Top Stories
Sat, 23 December 2017 at 3:20 pm

Ellie Goulding Volunteers Her Time at a Homeless Shelter

Ellie Goulding Volunteers Her Time at a Homeless Shelter

Ellie Goulding is making the most of her time during the Christmas season and giving back to those in need.

The 30-year-old singer volunteered her time while stopping by a Crisis homeless shelter on Saturday (December 23) in London, England.

A couple weeks ago, Ellie headlined a concert to raise money for Streets of London, another cause the supports the homeless.

“Homelessness in London remains as much of a problem as ever,” Ellie said in a statement. “The number of people sleeping rough here has doubled in the last six years and increased by 170% in the last decade. It’s as important as ever that these people are able to access the right support, so they can escape the damaging effects of life on the streets.”
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ellie Goulding

