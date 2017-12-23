Ellie Goulding Volunteers Her Time at a Homeless Shelter

Ellie Goulding is making the most of her time during the Christmas season and giving back to those in need.

The 30-year-old singer volunteered her time while stopping by a Crisis homeless shelter on Saturday (December 23) in London, England.

A couple weeks ago, Ellie headlined a concert to raise money for Streets of London, another cause the supports the homeless.

“Homelessness in London remains as much of a problem as ever,” Ellie said in a statement. “The number of people sleeping rough here has doubled in the last six years and increased by 170% in the last decade. It’s as important as ever that these people are able to access the right support, so they can escape the damaging effects of life on the streets.”